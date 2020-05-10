Mbhaqanga loses loyal bassist, Berthwell Bhengu

“We used to call him Malume (uncle). He used to come to 'Esibayeni Eskhulu' (the big kraal, this is how CBS offices were known) in Goude Street in downtown Joburg. We realised that he was talented and he joined the band. He has been with us all these years and when others left the band, he remained.”

“Malume was a talented musician and passionate about mbaqanga. He was a perfectionist of note. He was the first to arrive at rehearsals. He would put the band together and by the time the women (core members and vocalists) arrived [for rehearsals] the band would be ready. We will miss such a person because he was the group’s biggest critic. He was able to analyise each member’s performance and give feedback. That is how he cared for the group.”

Bhengu did not only play for Izintombi Zesi Manjemanje but he also played for Zamambo, Isigqi Sesimanje John Moriri, and maskandi legend Thanda Yiphi.

Nelisiwe Dladla, the band leader of Zamambo, said: “Berthwell was a lovely person who enjoyed working with other people. He was a hard worker and was very dedicated to his work. He understood mgqashiyo and was passionate. He was also funny person making everyone laugh.”

Dlamini said when travelling, Bhengu always made sure the female singers were well taken care of.