Songwriter Kahn Morbee catches up on studies

By Patience Bambalele - 06 May 2020 - 14:18
The Parlotones singer Kahn Morbee./THULI DLAMINI
The Parlotones singer Kahn Morbee./THULI DLAMINI

Songwriter Kahn Morbee seems to have all the tricks to survive the national lockdown.

Morbee, who shot to stardom as the lead vocalist of the famous crossover band The Parlotones, has been using the lockdown to catch up on his MBA studies that he is doing through Henley Business School Africa.

When he is done with his studies, Morbee, who also has his own successful solo career, having released two albums, says he will make more music.

He defines music as his psychologist at the moment.

He explains: "Music has always been my psychologist and still is... We're not allowed the freedom to escape our own front doors, which means it's difficult to escape your thoughts, fears, anxieties, aspirations etc...

"These are real for all citizens of the globe at the moment. Good art, whether it's music, film, comedy or literature, offers escape. As does family and the 'connectedness' of technology.

"As a creative, it's always easy to find ways to busy up time... But mostly my kids, I have three young boys, a toddler who's nearly five and twins who are about two years old, so it's a time-consuming job playing teacher, entertainer and coach."

His message to the public during the lockdown: "It shall pass, we are all interdependent and will emerge bruised and into a bruised socioeconomic and socio-political landscape... We cannot change it but merely navigate and hustle our way through it. You cannot control what happened, or its ensuing ramifications."

Here's your Top 5 to lie on the lawn and watch the clouds

Addicted To You by Kim Wilde

I Am That by Jonathan Butler

Lucky by Kahn Morbee

Blow It Up by Lakota Silva

Here's To You by Leven

