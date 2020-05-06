Songwriter Kahn Morbee catches up on studies
Songwriter Kahn Morbee seems to have all the tricks to survive the national lockdown.
Morbee, who shot to stardom as the lead vocalist of the famous crossover band The Parlotones, has been using the lockdown to catch up on his MBA studies that he is doing through Henley Business School Africa.
When he is done with his studies, Morbee, who also has his own successful solo career, having released two albums, says he will make more music.
He defines music as his psychologist at the moment.
He explains: "Music has always been my psychologist and still is... We're not allowed the freedom to escape our own front doors, which means it's difficult to escape your thoughts, fears, anxieties, aspirations etc...
"These are real for all citizens of the globe at the moment. Good art, whether it's music, film, comedy or literature, offers escape. As does family and the 'connectedness' of technology.
"As a creative, it's always easy to find ways to busy up time... But mostly my kids, I have three young boys, a toddler who's nearly five and twins who are about two years old, so it's a time-consuming job playing teacher, entertainer and coach."
His message to the public during the lockdown: "It shall pass, we are all interdependent and will emerge bruised and into a bruised socioeconomic and socio-political landscape... We cannot change it but merely navigate and hustle our way through it. You cannot control what happened, or its ensuing ramifications."
Here's your Top 5 to lie on the lawn and watch the clouds
Addicted To You by Kim Wilde
I Am That by Jonathan Butler
Lucky by Kahn Morbee
Blow It Up by Lakota Silva
Here's To You by Leven
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.