Songwriter Kahn Morbee catches up on studies

Songwriter Kahn Morbee seems to have all the tricks to survive the national lockdown.

Morbee, who shot to stardom as the lead vocalist of the famous crossover band The Parlotones, has been using the lockdown to catch up on his MBA studies that he is doing through Henley Business School Africa.

When he is done with his studies, Morbee, who also has his own successful solo career, having released two albums, says he will make more music.

He defines music as his psychologist at the moment.

He explains: "Music has always been my psychologist and still is... We're not allowed the freedom to escape our own front doors, which means it's difficult to escape your thoughts, fears, anxieties, aspirations etc...