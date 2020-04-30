Violence, imagined or real, marks Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo's Slaghuis II

While the art of portrait photography is slowly dying with the advancement of smart cellphones, contemporary fine art photography is thriving.

This is justified by the quality of young photographers who are following closely in the footsteps of great photographers such as Andrew Tshabangu and the late Santu

Mofokeng.

Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo is one of such young people with cameras who have emerged in the past two years to display their passion for the art.

Hlatshwayo, whose exhibition Slaghuis II is currently presented virtually at the Market Photo Workshop in Newtown, Johannesburg, is redefining the visual landscape.

Slaghuis is Afrikaans for "butchery", a word with strong imagery of violence. In township parlance, slaghuis is also a place where brutality habitually befalls victims of crime.

Hlatshwayo's exhibition features an engaging body of work that is inspired by the environment where he grew up. His first Slaghuis exhibition won him the 2019 CAP Prize for Contemporary African Photography in Basel, Switzerland. The work also featured in the NICE Magazine 3rd Edition and was part of group exhibitions at Fotomuseum Winterthur, IAF Basel Festival, and Johannesburg's Turbine Art Fair.

Slaghuis II was produced last year as part of his mentorship as the 2019 Gisèle Wulfsohn mentorship recipient of the Market Photo Workshop.