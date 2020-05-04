Music industry stakeholders ask department for second call on Covid-19 relief fund application

The local music industry stakeholders have called on department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) to reconsider a second call for funding after many Covid-19 relief fund applications did not make the cut due to lack of basic information and appropriate documents.

DSAC has received 5,000 applications and 1,050 have been adjudicated so far. Out of the 1,050 that have been adjudicated, 232 were approved and 603 did not make the cut while 203 were referred back to DSAC for consultation.

South African Music Industries (Samic) has called on the DSAC to consider opening a second call for funding applications because they wanted assistance for music industry practitioners during this difficult time.

Samic spokesperson Stanley Khoza said: “Musicians and music sector organisations are already struggling financially due to lack of work opportunities and we need to support them so that they can work and take care of their families.”