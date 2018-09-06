Revered Johannesburg photography institution wins international award

The historic Market Photo Workshop, which has produced a number of successful black photographers, has received an international nod.

The Newtown-based, Johannesburg, institution won the Principal Prince Claus Award on Thursday morning in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The award honours outstanding achievements in the field of culture and development and is presented annually to individuals, groups and organisations whose cultural actions have a positive impact on the development of their societies.

The Market Photo Workshop was selected from 85 nominations from across the globe. Chief executive officer of the Market Theatre Foundation, Ismail Mahomed, said:

"The Market Photo Workshop continues to break new ground as it develops innovative methodology that combines technical training with social consciousness raising and extends its presence through collaborations and exchanges that extend into the continent.”