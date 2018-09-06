Revered Johannesburg photography institution wins international award
The historic Market Photo Workshop, which has produced a number of successful black photographers, has received an international nod.
The Newtown-based, Johannesburg, institution won the Principal Prince Claus Award on Thursday morning in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The award honours outstanding achievements in the field of culture and development and is presented annually to individuals, groups and organisations whose cultural actions have a positive impact on the development of their societies.
The Market Photo Workshop was selected from 85 nominations from across the globe. Chief executive officer of the Market Theatre Foundation, Ismail Mahomed, said:
"The Market Photo Workshop continues to break new ground as it develops innovative methodology that combines technical training with social consciousness raising and extends its presence through collaborations and exchanges that extend into the continent.”
The institution has produced photographers like Zanele Muholi, Jodi Bieber and Sabelo Mlangeni, among others.
Head of Market Photo Workshop, Lekgetho Makola, said: “This award gives the Market Photo Workshop and its community of photographers the ultimate recognition of the impact of its intensive relevant programmes and energies both continentally and globally.”
Founded in 1989 by late legendary photographer David Goldblatt, the Market Photo Workshop instills and promotes the ideals of socially committed photography.
It was the first South African institution to provide photographic training, equipment and support to black South African photographers during the apartheid era, giving huge impetus to the visual expression of black perspectives on local realities, exposing discrimination, injustices and oppression in powerful images.