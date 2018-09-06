Entertainment

Revered Johannesburg photography institution wins international award

By Patience Bambalele - 06 September 2018 - 12:21
Some of the current photographers and staff of the Market Photo Workshop.
Some of the current photographers and staff of the Market Photo Workshop.
Image: Supplied

The historic Market Photo Workshop, which  has produced a number of successful black photographers, has received  an  international nod.

The Newtown-based, Johannesburg, institution won the  Principal Prince Claus Award on Thursday morning in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The award honours outstanding achievements in the field of culture and development and is presented annually to individuals, groups and organisations whose cultural actions have a positive impact on the development of their societies.

The Market Photo Workshop was selected from 85 nominations from across the globe.  Chief executive officer of the Market Theatre Foundation, Ismail Mahomed, said:

"The Market Photo Workshop  continues to break new ground as it develops innovative methodology that combines technical training with social consciousness raising and extends its presence through collaborations and exchanges that extend into the continent.”

Unapologetic Ringo sings EFF praises

Music star not bothered by others' concerns.
Entertainment
6 hours ago

The institution has produced photographers like Zanele Muholi, Jodi Bieber and Sabelo Mlangeni,  among others.

Head of Market Photo Workshop, Lekgetho Makola,  said:   “This award gives the Market Photo Workshop and its community of photographers the ultimate recognition of the impact of its intensive relevant programmes and energies  both continentally and globally.”

Founded in 1989 by late legendary  photographer David Goldblatt, the Market Photo Workshop instills and promotes the ideals of socially committed photography.

It was the first South African institution to provide photographic training, equipment and support to black South African photographers during the apartheid era, giving huge impetus to the visual expression of black perspectives on local realities, exposing discrimination, injustices and oppression in powerful images. 

Fifi reinvents herself in new hits

Muso turns new leaf after standoff with Ambitiouz.
Entertainment
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
X