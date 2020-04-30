WATCH | How exposing the feathered sentinels who stand guard over South Africa’s wetlands

Our national bird could soon be nothing more than a figment. All three crane species in South Africa – the blue, wattled, and grey crowned crane – are endangered.

But while they’re still here, these birds have a vital message which Daniel Dolpire is exposing.

“Cranes are the indicator species for the threatened habitats they live in,” he explains, “habitats that, if protected and restored, are vital for the water resources upon which all life depends.”

WATCH: