Vuyo Dabula shares his fitness and diet tips with us

The love of fitness was instilled in me at an early age because my father very athletic and my mother loved jogging and maintaining a good diet. As a young boy, I was also influenced by international action heroes such as Bruce Lee, Jean-Claude van Damme and Sylvester Stallone.

I grew quite skinny and I was body shamed a lot. So I adopted a fighter character which I played for myself on a daily basis. To warm up I spend about an hour on the treadmill, running about 10-15km. After warming up, I move on to high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which consists of a variety of intense workouts and resting for about 10-30 seconds in between. After the workout I go to work, if I have work. In the evening I will focus on a specific muscle group. For leg day it’s exercises that focus on my hamstrings, thighs, calves, and so on. The next day I may move onto my stomach – an ab workout – or on my arms. And on Saturdays and Sundays I will do lower intensity workouts.

Diet is important. I eat regularly throughout the day but in small portions. I eat foods that are high in protein like beans and darker vegetables. I make sure I burn more calories than I consume.

I always try to maintain a balance in my life despite my hectic schedule. Sometimes I have to shoot two different shows simultaneously. For example I was shooting Queen Sono and Generations: The Legacy (on SABC 1) at the same time. During such times it’s important to prioritise because I have to be able to train, spend time with my family and also deliver at work.

I am lucky that I have a supportive family and close friends who understand my impossible schedule. However, it is very important for me to make time for my close people and still be able to [go to the] gym and perform.