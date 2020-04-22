The Queen also coming to an unscheduled end

DStv’s most-watched show The Queen will go off air after the second week of May.

The popular 9pm time-slot will be replaced by reality TV shows Utatakho (Tuesdays), Papa Penny Ahee! (Thursdays), Seng’khathele (Fridays) and Madam & Mercy (Wednesdays).

Mzansi Magic is also fast running out of new episodes for Sunday night reality TV shows Date My Family and Our Perfect Wedding.

The channel revealed in a statement on Tuesday that: “The programming team is also working on something special for the Date My Family and Our Perfect Wedding fans, with a compilation of the best weddings and family dates that will share the ultimate moments in reality TV.”

Furthermore, with Isibaya going off air from next week, it will be replaced by Somizi Mhlongo’s wedding reality show Somizi & Mohale: The Union that aired exclusively on streaming service Showmax.

“With these changes to our line-up and a host of award-winning shows, viewers can still enjoy a riveting line-up of great entertainment to make staying at home more bearable. It is, after all, about #stayathome,” said Nomsa Philiso, the Director of M-Net Local Entertainment Channels.