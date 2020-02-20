Sophie Lichaba: Women tell my husband he's with someone who's dying

Three years after they got married, actress Sophie Lichaba has revealed that her businessman husband, Max Lichaba, still gets messages from women saying he is foolish to be with her.

After all the trials they have been through, the couple renewed their vows this past week with a new set of rings to prove their love stood the test of time.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sophie said she appreciated that her man was by her side, even after being mocked for being with her.

Since opening up about her struggle with diabetes, Sophie revealed that Max still received messages from women saying he was foolish to stay with her as she was going to die.

“My husband is still getting messages from silly women saying, 'That woman is not for you, she's dying'. But I am better, so you understand it's a constant fight with the world too.”

The actress said her marriage had good and hard times, but was tearful with joy when she reflected on the memories she shared with her husband.

“It's up to you as a couple to make things work ... spending quality time will make things work. It's an open contract of love.”

Sophie said support was what kept a marriage strong and no hurdle should be too challenging to overcome.

“Imagine a man or woman who will love you in obesity, anorexia and depression. The person you are now ... that's what it means surviving situations together as one.”