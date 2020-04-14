'Mango Groove film in the plans,' says band leader

Legendary pop music group Mango Groove has been using the lockdown to plan their long-term projects.

The band, which was formed in 1984, has been using the lockdown to plan for a documentary and feature film about Mango Groove music.

John Leyden, the founder of the group known for hit songs such as Dance Some More, Home Talk and Special Star, said: "The Covid-19 has hit everyone hard

including musicians with the cancellations of events. It is quite a big knock but we are trying to stay focused by keeping busy. We are planning a documentary movie and a movie which will be about the Mango Groove songs, and it needs a lot of hard work and a lot of money.

"After the lockdown we have an exciting project that also involves other artists and we will also go on a national tour. We are very lucky as Mango Groove that we have been appealing to all generations in South Africa for years. For us during this sobering time, we are reflecting on that.