'Mango Groove film in the plans,' says band leader
Legendary pop music group Mango Groove has been using the lockdown to plan their long-term projects.
The band, which was formed in 1984, has been using the lockdown to plan for a documentary and feature film about Mango Groove music.
John Leyden, the founder of the group known for hit songs such as Dance Some More, Home Talk and Special Star, said: "The Covid-19 has hit everyone hard
including musicians with the cancellations of events. It is quite a big knock but we are trying to stay focused by keeping busy. We are planning a documentary movie and a movie which will be about the Mango Groove songs, and it needs a lot of hard work and a lot of money.
"After the lockdown we have an exciting project that also involves other artists and we will also go on a national tour. We are very lucky as Mango Groove that we have been appealing to all generations in South Africa for years. For us during this sobering time, we are reflecting on that.
"The secret [behind the band's longevity] is that we have a continuation when it comes to key members of the group.
"We are sincere in what we do, and we write our music in a simple way. We write from the heart."
Leyden is hopeful that SA will survive the challenge of coronavirus and urged people to stay positive.
Mango Groove hits can be downloaded on Africori website for pleasant
#StayAtHome moments.
