Entertainment

'Mango Groove film in the plans,' says band leader

By Patience Bambalele - 14 April 2020 - 10:17
Mango Groove is planning a film about the band. / MARK ANDREWS
Mango Groove is planning a film about the band. / MARK ANDREWS

Legendary pop music group Mango Groove has been using the lockdown to plan their long-term projects.

The band, which was formed in 1984, has been using the lockdown to plan for a documentary and feature film about Mango Groove music.

John Leyden, the founder of the group known for hit songs such as Dance Some More, Home Talk and Special Star, said: "The Covid-19 has hit everyone hard
including musicians with the cancellations of events. It is quite a big knock but we are trying to stay focused by keeping busy. We are planning a documentary movie and a movie which will be about the Mango Groove songs, and it needs a lot of hard work and a lot of money.

"After the lockdown we have an exciting project that also involves other artists and we will also go on a national tour. We are very lucky as Mango Groove that we have been appealing to all generations in South Africa for years. For us during this sobering time, we are reflecting on that.

Mango Groove to headline music and beer festival

Recent proud recipients of the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the SA Music Awards a fortnight ago Mango Groove will headline star-studded ...
Entertainment
10 months ago

"The secret [behind the band's longevity] is that we have a continuation when it comes to key members of the group.

"We are sincere in what we do, and we write our music in a simple way. We write from the heart."

Leyden is hopeful that SA will survive the challenge of coronavirus and urged people to stay positive.

Mango Groove hits can be downloaded on Africori website for pleasant
#StayAtHome moments.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X