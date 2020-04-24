Changing the world one dance step at a time

Celebrated dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma has been honoured by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) as this year's World International Dance Day honouree.

Had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak, Maqoma would have made a speech on April 29, a day observed by the whole world as International Dance Day, in Shanghai,

China.

As an honouree, Maqoma was expected to deliver a keynote message that would be translated into different languages, including local sign language. The founder of Vuyani Dance Company says being appointed honouree means that he has worked hard for the dance art.

Maqoma, was born in 1973 in Orlando East, Soweto, says the achievement meant that his resilience and hard work as a dancer has paid off.

He further says the honour might have taken a long time but it properly shows the impact SA has on the world. He says the story the country told through dance comes from its own experience and painful past.

In his speech that is already available on the internet, he says: "I had to look into my journey, and I realised that it was all about purpose and each day presents a new challenge that needs to be confronted, and it is through dance that I try to make sense of the world.

"We are living through unimaginable tragedies, in a time that I could best describe as the post-human era. More than ever, we need to dance with purpose, to remind the world that humanity still exists.