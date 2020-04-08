Soccer

Gladwin Shitolo is proof patience pays

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 08 April 2020 - 08:08
Gladwin Shitolo finally earned a Bafana Bafana call-up at the age of 30.
Image: Dirk Kotze \ Gallo Images

Versatile Golden Arrows defender Gladwin Shitolo is proof that good things indeed come to those who wait.

When he joined Orlando Pirates six years ago from Jomo Cosmos he would have thought that would be one step closer to achieving his dream of playing for Bafana Bafana.

However, things didn't work out that way and he has had numerous loan spells at other teams. Shitolo has been loaned out to Platinum Stars, Chippa United and Arrows. At Arrows alone, he has had three loan spells.

Shitolo, though, never despaired and at age 30 has finally earned a call-up to the national team.

"To be honest I was so emotional when I found out about the call-up because it's something I had prayed about for very long," Shitolo said.

