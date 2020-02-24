Hospital staff were 'hostile' towards those investigating forced sterilisation

Commission for Gender Equality officials who were investigating claims about the forced sterilisation of 48 HIV-positive women at public hospitals experienced hostile reception from staff during hospital visits.

In most cases, the commission said, staff were not co-operative.

The commission made the remarks in its investigation report about the forced sterilisation of women living with HIV/Aids in South Africa, which it released to the public in Johannesburg on Monday.

The commission found the complainants were not provided with adequate knowledge about the sterilisation procedure before being asked to consent.