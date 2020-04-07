Do not follow social media advice if you have tested positive for Covid-19

Medical experts have warned that a widely-circulated WhatsApp message offering practical tips to people who have Covid-19, including eating high alkaline foods, may contain incorrect and misleading information.

The message - the origins of which are not known - offers tips on how to prepare for infection, including medication recommendations like paracetamol, Vicks and cough mixture.

The message also suggests that infected patients wear gloves, which local doctors say could result in the spread of the coronavirus rather than offer protection.

Those who viewed the message expressed concern about the content, stating: "This is to inform us all that the ph level for coronavirus varies from 5.5 to 8.5. All we need to do to beat the coronavirus is take in more alkaline foods that are above the ph levels of the virus."