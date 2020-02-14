Entertainment

2018 Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa buys her family a brand new home

By Masego Seemela - 14 February 2020 - 11:41
Yanga has bought her family a new home.
Yanga has bought her family a new home.
Image: Supplied

2018 Idols SA winner, Yanga Sobetwa is the toast of social media after buying her family a new home.

She took to Instagram to share the excitement of her new purchase.

“It’s another good morning for the Young-lights. I finally purchased a property for my family and me. God is good, man!”

At the time of her winning the singing competition, the season 14 winner hadn't finished her matric, because of her hectic work schedule, but had plans to do so this year.

“I write this in disbelief. Thank you to my parents who helped me make wise decisions and for your prayers and support.

“I’m about to go on to Port Elizabeth, to finish my matric. I have a car, I have an album, ngi julis’ ukubonga kuwe, this is me thanking God for everything he’s done for me and everything I’ve wanted to achieve before the age of 20.”

Yanga said that her post was not to brag but to show people that God could do it for them as well.

Luyolo Yiba breaks male drought in Idols SA

Yiba takes home R1m as first guy to win since 2015.
Entertainment
2 months ago

Luyolo Yiba scoops the Idols SA season 15 crown!

The star from King William's Town in the Eastern Cape beat out Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi for the crown at a packed Carnival City in Boksburg.
Entertainment
2 months ago

Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year

The 'Idols SA' winner slammed claims that she regretted not writing matric this year and was depressed
Entertainment
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X