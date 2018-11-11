Idols top 3 are hot property

Mzansi's hottest music competition is heating up. Last week found that the unexpected should be expected after the top three was announced.

The trio were hard at work this week practising their singles at the Rixos Premium Hotel in Dubai - a trip King B lost out on.

Judging from snippets of each one's track on the Mzansi website, it's sure to be hot property. Tonight only two will survive to go through to the final next week.

Yanga Sobetwa, 17, Season 14's youngest contestant from Delft outside Cape Town, almost got axed when the judges were choosing the top 16.

But since surviving, she has showed how grateful she is and even mastered how to deliver the goosebump effect.

Judge Unathi Nkayi has been confidently boasting about how she fought with her colleagues for Sobetwa to be in the top 16.

The young girl has shown that she is worth boasting about as her vocal prowess has rapidly been perfected.

And after flamboyant judge Somizi Mhlongo asked her to let her hair down, the former rugby player has been unstoppable.

She also amazed fans with her showstopping dance moves during the Letta Mbulu's Not Yet Uhuru performance.