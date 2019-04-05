Inspired Yanga drops new single

Five months after her famous win on Idols SA and runaway hit Scars, Yanga Sobetwa strikes again.

She releases the first single from her forthcoming album today.

Titled Promised Land, the powerful and rousing track features Soweto Gospel Choir and Amanda Black.

Touting the song, Sobetwa, 17, enthused: "You're going to be inspired, it's fresh and anthemic, like a song for the World Cup. It's about love, peace and inspiration, very much like nation building."

She said she was humbled that it was easy to rope in the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.

Teasing about the album, she said it was "very next level".

"It's gospel crossed over to lots of other genres and sides of music. There are about three secular songs."

At the time of her win, Sobetwa said she would sing gospel, but things have changed.

"Gospel is amazing, and I'm called to preach the gospel through song, but I asked myself, 'how will I get to that person who doesn't believe in Jesus, or has given up on God?', the only way was to go cross over. You can quote things from the Bible because sometimes people don't want to hear the name of Jesus."

Sobetwa is in grade 12 and home schooled and said she enjoyed the subjects of music practicals and English. She still performs all over the country and said she appreciated people who still remembered her.

Her prize package of over R1m has made her life easy.

"My life has changed drastically, I have resources to do stuff, but with every blessing comes a burden. People asking for money, for data, for school shoes and many other things. I don't believe in freebies," Sobetwa.

She let slip that her biggest indulgence was her nails, that she gets done every two weeks and that her happy place is Kirstenbosch gardens in Cape Town.

"My life is dramatic and busy... and in the peace of Kirstenbosch I can shut down."

Not giving away too much, Sobetwa said she was about to complete "something" for her family from the money she made in Idols. She turns 18 on April 24.