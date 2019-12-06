Johannesburg's former mayor Herman Mashaba launched an online platform on Friday to "engage South Africans from all walks of life" on how to build a better country.

The initiative comes after his former party‚ the DA‚ lost control of the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros.

Mashaba said the initiative was called The People's Dialogue.

“Like many South Africans‚ I have lost faith in our political system. Nothing could demonstrate this more than the events that have taken place over the past 48 hours across major metros in South Africa‚” he said in a statement.

He slammed politicians who he accused of operating with self-interest as their primary driver of decision-making‚ and not in the interest of ordinary South Africans.