Generations: The Legacy contract extended after negotiations had deadlocked

Generations: The Legacy has been renewed for two more seasons after a dramatic uncertainty over the future of the popular SABC1 soapie.

The public broadcaster confirmed on Monday night that the show, currently starring Vusi Kunene, Vuyo Dabula and Abigail Kubeka, among others, will stay uninterrupted in its regular 8pm timeslot.

This comes after the announcement by the SABC last week that the show will go on a month-long hiatus as negotiations between the public broadcaster and production company Morula Pictures over a new season had hit a deadlock.

Reruns of the show over the festive season was scheduled to broadcast in the timeslot. “The common ground reached by the two parties stems from the fact that the soapie has maintained its spot as South Africa’s most loved soapie for the past 28 years,” SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

“The programme boasts a viewership of more than 8.5 million and is currently the second most watched daily soapie in the country.

“Generations: The Legacy will continue uninterrupted and audiences will be spoilt with fresh episodes throughout December and the rest of 2020.

“At the core of carrying out its mandate, the SABC is committed to delivering content that is compelling ... to its audiences.

The new seasons of Generations: The Legacy promises to deliver just that and more, stay tuned!” An official statement over the bleak future of SABC 3 soapie Isidingo is yet to be released. According to Sunday World the show has been canned after 21 years.