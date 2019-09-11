Manaka Ranaka weighs in on mother who killed her four children

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka was left heartbroken at reports of a mother who poisoned her four children.

According to EWN, Zinhle Maditla pleaded guilty to four charges of murder at the Middelburg high court on Monday after allegedly poisoning her children with rat poison.

Maditla's children were between 11 months and eight years old.

She handed herself over to the police in December last year after she called relatives to go to her house where her children's bodies were found wrapped in blankets.