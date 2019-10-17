Department wants 'full recovery' of R8m stolen from LLLP by Welcome Msomi

The department of sport, arts and culture has welcomed the news that acclaimed director and playwright Welcome Msomi has been found guilty of theft of R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP).

Msomi, 76, a trustee of the programme, was convicted on 61 counts of theft at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Tuesday. "The department welcomes this ruling and awaits the sentence that will be imposed by the court on November 28 2019," department spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said yesterday.

The LLLP was founded by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa in 2015.