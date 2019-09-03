Fun, elegance on menu as Generations: The Legacy rings wedding bells
Animal print is back in style by full force so much so that Generations: The Legacy rewrote the rules on Tuesday evening when the bride donned zebra stripes.
After many ups-and-downs, soap-land’s favourite ghetto fabulous couple Lucy (played by Manaka Ranaka) and Mrekza (played by Kope Makgae) had a quirky African traditional wedding.
Ranaka said the dress was different from any Tswana-inspired wedding gown that she has ever seen.
She loved the dress so much that she wouldn’t mind rocking it on the red carpet.
“Firstly, as Manaka I am Motswana so I loved to see the representation of my culture,” she told Sowetan.
“Secondly, it was different from most of the Tswana dresses that I’ve seen. It was out of this world. The colours, the lightness, I like the fact that I could walk in it. The flow of the colours was also very nice.
“At some point it really felt like I was getting geared up for my own personal wedding.
“I would wear it to a function. But for my own personal wedding, I would have it designed a little bit differently.”
Generations: The Legacy’s award-winning head of wardrobe Natalie Lundon said the tonal bespoke designs were inspired by the springbok.
“The colour palettes for the garments were definitely inspired by the springbok. That’s where we got those beautiful neutral tones,” she shared.
“Our cutting always follows the latest Eurocentric trends in fashion, but we infuse our traditional African elements into them to make them our own.
“As costume designers working on a soap, our design elements are always led by the story.
“This wedding had a humorous element to it. This gave us the opportunity to be bold and fun with our designs, yet still maintaining a sense of elegance.”
The wedding drama continues tonight on SABC 1.