Fun, elegance on menu as Generations: The Legacy rings wedding bells

Animal print is back in style by full force so much so that Generations: The Legacy rewrote the rules on Tuesday evening when the bride donned zebra stripes.

After many ups-and-downs, soap-land’s favourite ghetto fabulous couple Lucy (played by Manaka Ranaka) and Mrekza (played by Kope Makgae) had a quirky African traditional wedding.

Ranaka said the dress was different from any Tswana-inspired wedding gown that she has ever seen.

She loved the dress so much that she wouldn’t mind rocking it on the red carpet.

“Firstly, as Manaka I am Motswana so I loved to see the representation of my culture,” she told Sowetan.