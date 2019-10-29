Doctor Mongane Wally Serote to launch poem dedicated to OR Tambo

Literary titan Doctor Mongane Wally Serote will tonight unveil one of his legendary epic poems at the Rosebank Exclusive Book.

The multi-award writer's latest work is titled Sikhahlel' u-OR: A praise poem for Oliver Tambo and will be recited by theatre director Linda Ngele. Ngele has shown her appreciation for the legendary poet who raged against the injustices of apartheid through his books and poems for decades, an exercise that she said showed the youth were not as disconnected from the history of this country as they are often portrayed.

'She chose several sections of the poem and I am interested to see how she handles her choice. Her choice showed a deep understanding of the message of the poem. I have seen her at work before, when she did the dramatised version of History is the Home Address," Serote said.

The 75-year-old remains as prolific as ever, just as conscious and dedicated to the advancement and spirit of community and no sooner was he was named the country's national poet laureate did he look for ways for the younger generation to bring along with.