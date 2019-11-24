Zizo Tshwete: I have never been more certain of who I am

“I am covered by Light. I am perfectly protected. I am growing every single day. I have more reasons to smile than I could ever count. I am empowered with the weapons to take on any challenge. I am a living testimony of the absolute power of the Infinite Intelligence,” she added.

The star opened up earlier this year about motherhood and the joy she experiences with her son.

“Sometimes when I call out to him I go, 'Hello sweet angel'. This week ,when he replied, he said, 'Hello sweet mama', and my heart just melted.

“And his latest thing now is to go around calling me 'mama ka V' and then he'll come and give me the biggest hug and the biggest kiss, as if he knows it's exactly what I need at those times ... which I'm sure he does because we have our own way of communicating. It's the best experience, but the hardest job of my life.”