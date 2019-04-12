Makhabane still feels led by the spirit

Sipho Makhabane continues to prove why he's the mainstay of local gospel circles.

Not only has he released his newest album, titled Amandla, but tomorrow he hosts a major pre-Easter prayer festival at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The free summit will feature some of the biggest names in gospel, including Khaya Mthethwa, Neyi Zimu, Mpumalanga Praise, Thinah Zungu, Sipho Ngwenya and Zaza.

He explains: "As we approach Easter, we count dead bodies on our roads, that is a concern we have to pray for.

"Point number two is gender-based violence; we can't keep quiet on that. Thirdly, we need peaceful elections, that's what we pray for as a family."

Makhabane says Amandla, his 34th album, was inspired by the journey of life that he's travelled and how he kept the faith despite the challenges he encountered along the way.

He says the title track is a reminder of the power of God. He dedicates the song to his music hero, Derrick Nzimande.

Other songs include Sohlabelela Haleluya, Bhek'iThemba Lakho Kuye, Ke a Dumela and Moya Moya.