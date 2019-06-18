Firefighter heroes reunited with baby they saved from the brink of death
Earlier this month a Cape Town woman ran frantically into the Belhar fire station with her two-week old baby who had stopped breathing and was rapidly turning blue, desperate for help to save the baby’s life.
Fast-forward two weeks and the firefighters who were on duty that night visited the healthy baby Bronlyn-Lee Jansen for a tearful reunion, and breathed a collective sigh of relief that they had managed to save the baby’s life.
“I just had to see her, alive and kicking, because when they left the station we never heard from them again,” said Liesl George, who was on duty at the time and helped in the resuscitation efforts.
A group of City firefighters put their best foot forward during a meet-and-greet with a very young patient whom they had given a second chance at life. #CTNews pic.twitter.com/2fQm27JxPg— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 18, 2019
“I went to their house, and then the mom came out and the baby was all pink and dressed up and she looked so cute,” said George.
The city of Cape Town reported that firefighters had reacted immediately to the desperate situation, and successfully managed to clear the baby’s airways and administer oxygen. After a few tense minutes, the baby started breathing again.
“Usually we don’t have good results on babies. We try our utmost and give our utmost support and expertise to the patient, and this time we were lucky to revive this baby. So there’s a good ending to this story," said firefighter Alroy Pieterse.
At the reunion the firefighters showered the infant with an assortment of baby clothes and products that George had managed to amass.
Bronlyn-Lee's mother Chantelle Jansen said that she thanks the Lord every day.
"Thank you very much to those that never gave up hope to save my baby," she said, overwhelmed by tears.
Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith heaped praise on the firefighters.
"These selfless acts where staff members go above and beyond the call of duty fill me with immense pride, because it embodies the spirit of safety and security, which is to serve and protect our residents," he said.
"I applaud the actions of the staff members, not only in saving the life of little Bronlyn-Lee, but also the added joy they’ve brought to her and her family through their kindheartedness," he said.