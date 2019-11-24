Entertainment

Nasty C to Sammie: I owe your mother the world because she created mine

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 24 November 2019 - 12:27
Nasty C and Sammie have been together since high school and their love for each other will make you jealous
Image: Instagram/SammieHeavens

Nasty C recently celebrated his 7-year anniversary with his bae, Sammie and couldn't be more in love. 

The rapper penned a heartwarming message to his lover that will give you feels.

"7 years? You smitten me! Happy Anniversary my woman. Thank you for always being there for me and playing your part," he wrote.

He also thanked her for being the first person ever to sing his songs back to him.

“I don’t even have to tell you what that’s done for me. You see it everyday and you forever will cause I’ll always be by your side. I owe your mother the world because she created mine. I love you," he wrote.

Ncaaw! That’s so sweet. 

Cava the video:

Nasty C and his gal celebrate 6 years together

Nasty C has getting more open about his relationship with Sammie.
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

