7 things you didn’t know about: Nasty C

1. Where the stage name comes from

Before Junior Ngcobo became thee Nasty C, his brother’s friend gave him the name ‘Nasty Cat’ because he used to cuss a lot in his raps at a tender age. He dropped the "cat" when he started redefining his identity as an MC.

2. On family

Nasty comes from a big family, the rapper is the seventh of ten children. One of his brothers introduced him to hip-hop and even produces.

3. Ink with meaning

He designed the tattoo on his left forearm which has large ivy leaves that lead to a mini forest as an ode to his late mother, Ivy. In an interview with Sunday Times, he described the tattoo as follows:

“So this is also ivy trees but these are dead, so this (birds flying above the trees) is her spirit and her being free. This (an eye with tears streaming down) is the pain and everything that she went through to grow me, to give me life to feed me.”

4. How he spent his first big cheque

His first big cheque was accompanied with a big purchase. Nasty got a Rolex watch. As hip-hop’s first billionaire, Jay Z says:

“(Ball so hard) got a broken clock, Rollies that don’t tick-tock”

5. He is artsy fartsy

Before his trade with words, one of his favourite art forms was making stuff out of clay.

6. What he finds appetising

Nasty has travelled the world and probably dined in the finest restaurants, but one of his favourite meals still remains amasi.

7. A long walk to hit-making

Nasty will literally go the extra mile for his music. He once walked for 45 minutes just to go to a studio to record his first song.

Ivyson Tour starts today in Cape Town, and moves across the country. Tickets available at Webtickets.