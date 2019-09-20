Poet Magcwabe takes SA culture abroad

Poet Mbalezinhle Mkhize-Mabaso from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is taking her poetry to international stage.

The multi-award-winning poet, known as Magcwabe in the poetry scene, is currently in Vietnam where she will be representing South Africa.

The 28-year-old is set to participate in the annual Muong Lo Cultural and Tourism festival at Yen Bai province tomorrow. She will also join Xoe folk dancers in Vietnam.

The poet is among the recognisable faces in the poet industry, having also won the South African Traditional Music Award. She also won the KwaZulu-Natal Poetry Tour at the Umfolozi TVET College two years in a row.

Speaking to Sowetan from Vietnam, she said: "I feel honoured to be invited to Vietnam and to represent my country. Poetry means a lot to me and I plan to make an impact to the Vietnam audience.

"I will be doing interviews at different television stations and I plan to promote my culture and our country."

Mkhize-Mabaso, who has shared a staged with stars like Black Coffee, Nasty C, AKA, Mzwakhe Mbuli and Masoja Msiza, got the gig through a Vietnam-based local poet.

"I was recommended to participate in this historical festival by another local poet based in Vietnam.

"He wanted me to attend the workshops in order to empower myself. I will impart the same knowledge into my local artists," she said.