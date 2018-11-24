Entertainment

Nasty C and his gal celebrate 6 years together

By Jessica Levitt - 24 November 2018 - 10:38
Nasty C and Sammie clearly had a good night, whipped cream and all.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Nasty C and his girlfriend Sammie spent a loved-up weekend together as they celebrated six years of love.

With whipped-cream, rose petals and champers, the couple defos had a good night.

"I remember being told that I was too young to know what love is. I remember being 15 and telling my mom I loved you and getting my ass whopped for it. It was all so worth it babe," she wrote on Instagram.

The rapper sings about his longtime girlfriend on his new album, Strings and Bling.

He also posted a picture of himself with Sammie on social media and said while he couldn't find the words to tell her how much he loved her, he'd show her instead.

Ncaw.

