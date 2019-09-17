Entertainment

LISTEN | Nasty C's got a BET hip-hop award nod for best flow, here's who he's up against

By Masego Seemela - 17 September 2019 - 08:10
Nasty C is might bag a BET Award for the Best Flow.
Nasty C is might bag a BET Award for the Best Flow.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Psst! Did you know rapper Nasty C is nominated for a BET hip-hop award for the Best International Flow? Yup, we know, well deserved, right? 

Fans learnt this when BET International recently announced the launch of the new category to honour artists from around the world during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019.  

The "Zulu Man With Some Power" is super excited about the nomination and his stans are already rallying behind him.

Their excited reached a peak recently when Ivy's son announced that he had “touched down” in Atlanta, where the awards are set to take place next month. Sadly, he didn't explain what he was planning to do there.

Nasty C is dubbed a “rap god” in Mzansi for serving us with some fire lyrics, just check...

But is he fresher than his competition?

Well, let's take a look:

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (U.K.)

Kalash (France)

View this post on Instagram

S A L A M

A post shared by KALASH (@kalash972) on

Lil Simz (U.K.)

View this post on Instagram

felt nostalgic , might delete later

A post shared by simz (@littlesimz) on

Sarkodie (Ghana)

And Tory Lanez (Canada)

The award ceremony will return to Atlanta, Georgia in the US on October 5 and will be televised a few days later on October 8.

Sending an unsolicited d*ck pic could get you fined

Have you ever engaged with someone on a dating app and haven’t explicitly told them that you’d like to see a photo of their naughty bits, and they ...
S Mag
12 hours ago

Rowlene: I want people to know me outside of Nasty C

"I want to send a message to people that if I wanted to have features on the album I can, but I won't."
Entertainment
1 week ago

WATCH | Forget Kanye, Nasty C's BEEN leading his own Sunday choir!

Nasty C's sunday choir will melt your heart
Pic of The Day
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X