Nasty C spills on his love affair with Sammie aka Mrs Me

Where were you when you figured out that Nasty C’s SMA (Send Me Away) song was actually a song about SAM jumbled up?

Sam or Sammie as she calls herself is Nasty C’s girlfriend and for the first time since they’ve embraced the social media streets together Nasty has opened up about their love.

Nasty C told TshisaLIVE that even though he and Sammie had been together since high school he couldn’t expose her to the fame before she was out of high school for her own sake.

“Before I didn’t wanna do none of that because she was still in high school and in matric too. I didn’t want to do that to her‚ you know distract her. Plus I was still kind of blowing up and it was hard for me to adjust‚ so I wanted to give her time.

“She’s cool now and understands that she’s a part of it. She’s blown up too now. Since we’ve kind of went public‚ she even gets stopped for pics and stuff and she smiles and takes the selfies.”

Nasty C raps about how he’s cheated on Sammie and uses the music to detail how she’s stood by him when he was acting “too brand new” for her. Even though he’s been rapping about Sammie since Bad Hair days‚ in Strings and Bling he goes deeper into their emotional journey together.