Nasty C and Prince Kaybee nominated for MTV European Music Awards

By Kyle Zeeman - 02 October 2019 - 10:20
Nasty C has been nominated for another award.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Nasty C is really slaying 2019. Just weeks after being nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award, the man has also scooped an MTV European Music Awards nomination.

Nasty C will compete with fellow SA Prince Kaybee for the Best African Act title.

He is also up against Teni, Toofan, Harmonize and Burna Boy.

Nasty C was overjoyed at the nomination and retweeted congratulatory messages from his followers.

The event will be held on November 3 in Seville, Spain with voting in the category now open.

Ariana Grande leads the nominations list with seven nods, ahead of Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six nominations each. Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four.

Nasty C's nomination comes just weeks after he was nominated for a BET Hip-Hop Award in the Best Flow.

The new category will honour artists from around the world who have the best lyrics and delivery. The award will be held this Saturday, October 5.

Our man is nominated alongside Sarkodie, Falz Tory Lanez, Ghetts, Little Simz and French rapper Kalash.

