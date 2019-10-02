Nasty C and Prince Kaybee nominated for MTV European Music Awards
Nasty C is really slaying 2019. Just weeks after being nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award, the man has also scooped an MTV European Music Awards nomination.
Nasty C will compete with fellow SA Prince Kaybee for the Best African Act title.
He is also up against Teni, Toofan, Harmonize and Burna Boy.
Mr #CrossOverMusic @PrinceKaybee_SA has been nominated for the Best African Act Category at the 2019 MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS. Voting is now open at https://t.co/mQuV7msp8S until November 2nd at 01:30am CAT pic.twitter.com/hi9XhZs38A— MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) October 1, 2019
The coolest kid in Africa @Nasty_CSA has been nominated for the Best African Act Category at the 2019 MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS. Voting is now open at https://t.co/mQuV7msp8S until November 2nd at 01:30am CAT pic.twitter.com/B29ml0o1xA— MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) October 1, 2019
Nasty C was overjoyed at the nomination and retweeted congratulatory messages from his followers.
The event will be held on November 3 in Seville, Spain with voting in the category now open.
Ariana Grande leads the nominations list with seven nods, ahead of Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six nominations each. Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four.
Nasty C's nomination comes just weeks after he was nominated for a BET Hip-Hop Award in the Best Flow.
The new category will honour artists from around the world who have the best lyrics and delivery. The award will be held this Saturday, October 5.
Our man is nominated alongside Sarkodie, Falz Tory Lanez, Ghetts, Little Simz and French rapper Kalash.
