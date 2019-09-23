Passion for chemistry and golf drives Bethuel Sehlapelo

It was a blistering hot Sunday at the Pretoria Golf Club, but he insisted that we each use a caddie. I consoled myself with the fact that I will at least clock 20,000 steps on my pedometer.

It was not until we were sipping sundowners at the 19th hole that it became clear to me why one of the members of my three-ball, Bethuel "Tiny" Sehlapelo, insisted we use caddies in the heat.

Sehlapelo was a caddie himself throughout his high schooling. Making only R20 on weekends, he said he never doubted that he would one day be playing the sport he loves instead of giving players

advice for meagre pay.

Sehlapelo, a father of two who grew up in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, also never doubted that one day he would be a doctor.

"I thought I would be a medical doctor, but I realised that I do not like hospitals nor their smell," said the postdoctoral graduate in chemistry.

"Besides, you couldn't get into medical school in SA [during apartheid] unless you had permission from the minister of health to study medicine.

"Another way of doing medicine was to do a bachelor's degree in science first and then go to medical school afterwards."

Sehlapelo's eyes light up when he draws parallels between the game of golf and the field of chemistry.

"Golf is an interesting sport. It has many variables, including emotions. If you are not in the right frame of mind, you will find it a challenge. There are many other variables, for example how you turn, whether your eyes are fixed on the ball - that is golf.