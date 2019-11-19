Entertainment

HHP tombstone drama: Lerato Sengadi rejects calls for crowdfunding

By Kyle Zeeman - 19 November 2019 - 13:54
Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo died in October 2018.
Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo died in October 2018.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has rejected calls for crowdfunding to erect a tombstone at her husband's grave, hitting back at suggestions she has neglected the site.

Lerato faced a barrage of questions this week after two of the rapper's friends visited his simple grave to take him a “blunt”.

The grave, covered with a basic concrete slab and bricks, caught the attention of many, who flooded Lerato's mentions with questions about the absence of a tombstone.

Some suggested she had neglected the rapper's grave after his death in October 2018, a claim she strongly denied.

She said all questions about the lack of a tombstone should be addressed to the family.

“Do you think I would let this kind of sh*t happen if it was in my control?! A stone fit for the king he is would have been erected same day!”

Several attempts by SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE to contact the family were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Lerato said it was not about money, but she wouldn't erect a stone in secret.

I will not erect a stone under some cloak and dagger vibe. I will erect the one he wanted and have it blessed accordingly, and have him lay like the king he is. And Modimo le Badimo willing I will do so,” Lerato wrote.

Fans even suggested a crowdfunding page to raise money to buy a tombstone.

This, too, was rejected by Lerato.

Khuli Chana drops long-awaited album and the streets can’t deal

After teasing fans for a while, multi-award-winning rapper Khuli Chana has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, Planets of The Have Not.
Pic of The Day
4 days ago

Lerato Sengadi and friends remember HHP a year after his death

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has joined the nation in remembering the musician, a year after he took his own life at his home in Johannesburg.
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

September's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month?

Your monthly style guide to which celebs got it right, and which got it oh so wrong.
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X