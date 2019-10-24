Entertainment

Lerato Sengadi and friends remember HHP a year after his death

By Kyle Zeeman - 24 October 2019 - 13:24
Lerato Sengadi and HHP
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has joined the nation in remembering the musician, a year after he took his own life at his home in Johannesburg.

The musician's suicide sent shockwaves across the country last year and tributes to the star again flooded social media on Thursday as fans reflected on the year without their hero.

Lerato took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to recount the last conversations she had with her bae.

“A year ago at this time we spoke for the very last time. The next day my life would change drastically forever. An irreplaceable piece of me would be gone forever,” she wrote.

She also shared a picture of them together, alongside lyrics from the song You and Me by Musiq Soulchild, speaking about taking on the world together.

HHP's close friend Lection also shared a touching message on Instagram, reflecting on waking up to “a very sad sad call”.

“365 days ago today I woke up to a very sad sad call urging me to get up so we (could) go to Jabba's house, only to get there and be confronted with horrific news of his passing.”

Lection said he lost not only his hero but a brother.

“I didn't just lose a hero and mentor but a brother. Thank you for believing in me and giving me a chance,” he added.

#Jabba4Eva

Social media was also filled with messages of tribute as HHP's name topped the Twitter trends list.

