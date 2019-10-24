Lerato Sengadi and friends remember HHP a year after his death
HHP's widow Lerato Sengadi has joined the nation in remembering the musician, a year after he took his own life at his home in Johannesburg.
The musician's suicide sent shockwaves across the country last year and tributes to the star again flooded social media on Thursday as fans reflected on the year without their hero.
Lerato took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to recount the last conversations she had with her bae.
“A year ago at this time we spoke for the very last time. The next day my life would change drastically forever. An irreplaceable piece of me would be gone forever,” she wrote.
A year ago at this time we spoke for the very last time. The next day my life would change drastically forever. An irreplaceable piece of me would be gone forever ?? #MothoWaMotho— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) October 23, 2019
She also shared a picture of them together, alongside lyrics from the song You and Me by Musiq Soulchild, speaking about taking on the world together.
“So if the world was to believe that what we share weren't meant 2 be,— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) October 24, 2019
Then it would be just u and me against the world!
& if our friends and family
Can't bear 2 see us both happy
Then it will be just u and me against the world” - Musiq#JabbaForever #MothoWaMotho ? pic.twitter.com/Hg25nHM2MO
HHP's close friend Lection also shared a touching message on Instagram, reflecting on waking up to “a very sad sad call”.
“365 days ago today I woke up to a very sad sad call urging me to get up so we (could) go to Jabba's house, only to get there and be confronted with horrific news of his passing.”
Lection said he lost not only his hero but a brother.
“I didn't just lose a hero and mentor but a brother. Thank you for believing in me and giving me a chance,” he added.
Social media was also filled with messages of tribute as HHP's name topped the Twitter trends list.
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN!! Still surreal that you are gone ???? #RipHHP!! pic.twitter.com/kyIs1SeBXz— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) October 24, 2019
#RIPHHP It's been a year already and yet it feels just like yesterday. ?? One day, when the time is right, I will release the video recording we did at your house on the day that we took this picture, 18 May 2018. Thank you for trusting me with your deep thoughts and feelings. pic.twitter.com/yaC6NJ4eEn— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) October 24, 2019
As you dedicated to #Flabba... I will forever dedicate it to you #Jabba— Janiqua ??? (@MRJ_RAMALEPE) October 24, 2019
You gave us timeless music. 10 years from now tlabe rentse rere "Tswaka Tsak Tswaka, Tswaka" I #RIPHHP https://t.co/82yiPatCKS#RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/RFRXIQlZ2Y
Your legacy will always remain strong, your lyrics will always touch our hearts, your humour will always uplift our soul. Robala ka khutso jabba, o tla dula o le mo dipelong tsa rona.The love we have for you will always be eternal.? #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/4Szp2sZiYA— DLAMINI ZENZILE II (@thelifeofzeegod) October 24, 2019
... will forever cherish the memories!. Thanks for the music Bra! #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/2ewbfsBSTk— Teleki E Teleki (@oupa_teleki) October 24, 2019
