Entertainment

Lerato Sengadi celebrates HHP: 'I miss you deeply but today I celebrate'

By Masego Seemela - 21 September 2019 - 11:25
Lerato Sengadi remembers HHP on his birthday.
Lerato Sengadi remembers HHP on his birthday.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

Even though it hurts, Lerato Sengadi chose to celebrate her late husband HHP on his birthday on September 14.

Lerato took to Instagram and reflected on the good times she had with her bae, Jabba.

“I love u wena san! I miss u beyond words. Today was hard. But I could feel u with me at all time.”

The media personality lost her man last year on October 24 after he took his own life after a lengthy battle with depression.

Lerato said, “On this day a king was born. Happy birthday, motho waka. My evergreen.”

She explained that the picture she attached with the post was taken exactly 365 days ago, on Jabba's birthday last year.

“You learned how to play the drums just for me (you can hear my excitement and awe in my voice at the end of the clip). Heaven must be having the biggest celebration. I miss you deeply.”

She added that today, as she made reference to Jabba's birthday, there’ll be no tears, just celebrating you the way we always did on this day. “Less stress, more champagne.” 

HHP to be remembered at a memorial lecture in Mahikeng this weekend

Jabba would be turning 39 on September 14.
Entertainment
1 week ago

SA hip - hop still moving millions

SA hip - hop was unapologetic of its existence, finding its own voice and identity through motswako, kasi rap, spaza, and later through skhanda.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Lerato Sengadi pens heartfelt note to her 'sister in loss' Letshego Zulu

Lerato Sengadi is grateful for Letshego's support since HHP died.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X