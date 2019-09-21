Lerato Sengadi celebrates HHP: 'I miss you deeply but today I celebrate'

Even though it hurts, Lerato Sengadi chose to celebrate her late husband HHP on his birthday on September 14.

Lerato took to Instagram and reflected on the good times she had with her bae, Jabba.

“I love u wena san! I miss u beyond words. Today was hard. But I could feel u with me at all time.”

The media personality lost her man last year on October 24 after he took his own life after a lengthy battle with depression.

Lerato said, “On this day a king was born. Happy birthday, motho waka. My evergreen.”

She explained that the picture she attached with the post was taken exactly 365 days ago, on Jabba's birthday last year.

“You learned how to play the drums just for me (you can hear my excitement and awe in my voice at the end of the clip). Heaven must be having the biggest celebration. I miss you deeply.”

She added that today, as she made reference to Jabba's birthday, there’ll be no tears, just celebrating you the way we always did on this day. “Less stress, more champagne.”