Lerato Sengadi pens heartfelt note to her 'sister in loss' Letshego Zulu

Lerato Sengadi and Letshego Zulu have both lost the love of their lives, but have managed to pick up the pieces and continue living.

Letshego recently launched her debut book I Choose To Live and Lerato was there to support her.

"To my 'sister in loss', @letshego.zulu ... Thank you! Thank you for being so brave. Thank you for being so strong for Gugu until the very end and beyond. Thank you for all the work you put into yourself to build you until you could help and heal others through your book."

Lerato, who lost HHP nine months ago, added that Letshego has been an incredible support during this time.

"I know Motho and Gugs are watching over us & super proud of all that we are & all that we are becoming, despite chunks of our hearts missing."