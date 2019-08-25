WATCH | School kids performing Black Coffee, David Guetta's 'Drive' on marimbas is everything

An impressive video of Black Coffee and David Guetta's hit song, Drive, being played on marimbas has gone viral.

The video features pupils from Hilton College, in the KZN Midlands, performing the song in the 2019 marimba champs' OL1 category at the International Steelpan and Marimba Festival in Johannesburg in July.

Black Coffee, who always nods to young talent, applauded the pupils and shared the video on his social media platforms.

The video, on Hilton College Music's Facebook page, is now sitting on 257,388 views and counting.