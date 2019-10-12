Shona Ferguson poses with Brock Lesna and the internet can’t deal
If you thought Shona Ferguson was a big dude, think again. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce you to WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar.
After posting a snap of himself on social media, Shona was shocked to learn that he was not as big a dude as he said he was.
Mr Ferguson Films himself took a picture with the legendary Brock Lesnar which caused a stir on social media as they couldn't believe how much of a difference there was between him and the wrestler.
He captioned the picture he took with Brock and said, “I used to think I was a big dude.”
This didn't stop fans wondering how big Brock was, calling him a freak of nature, seeing that Shona was also known to be a big man.
Here are some of the reactions:
I met you on the set of "The Throne" and you are big...Brock is just a freak of nature ?— Hennie Ludick (@HennieLudick) October 4, 2019
He’s huge !!! I mean you also huge but you look ordinary next to him. Would like to see him next to Fresh— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) October 5, 2019
No no you’re right until you meet one these guys from WWE, they can eat 2 full chickens alone .— Didier kapongo ⚽️??? (@didierkapongo) October 4, 2019
Yoh!!!!! Kanti how big are these wrestling guys manene...... pic.twitter.com/HzbSgqTfmB— Sandile Khubisa (@sandile_khubisa) October 5, 2019
Wow this is amazing.... Two icons one picture ????I now understand why he's called the beast— exoticationss (@EugeneMathebul3) October 4, 2019
