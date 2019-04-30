Fergusons crack the whip on Mashigo

Peter Mashigo has been hauled before a disciplinary hearing by Ferguson Films.

This follows a video clip that emerged showing The Throne actor assaulting his lover Ndundu Sithole in the streets of Pretoria.

Mashigo confirmed that he will meet with producers Connie and Shona Ferguson today to decide his fate on the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

"Whatever my fate is I will accept it. I reiterate once again that my behaviour was not OK. I'm not a violent person," Mashigo told Sowetan yesterday.

Ferguson Films could not be reached for comment.

A remorseful Mashigo also apologised to Sithole for accusing her of being a "wild and violent" person who would slap him when he came home late at night, as reported in the Friday edition of Sowetan.

"I want to apologise to Ndundu about what I said, especially the stuff about her slapping me. She is a good woman and that has never happened," Mashigo said.

"Sometimes when a person talks in anger a lot of things are said."