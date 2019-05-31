Actor Peter Mashigo fired from The Throne for abusing lover

Troubled actor Peter Mashigo has been given the chop from The Throne, Mzansi Magic confirms.

As the Tswana telenovela produced by Connie and Shona Ferguson's production house, Ferguson Films, gets ready to wrap up its first season a statement issued to Sowetan confirms that they will part ways with Mashigo.

The show is distancing itself from Mashigo after he was caught on video assaulting his lover Ndundu Sithole in the streets of Pretoria last month.

"The channel is currently working on a thrilling season 1 finale and Peter will not be a part of the new season if it is licensed," Mzansi Magic's head of department for publicity and public relations Philly Kubheka said.

"Mzansi Magic does not condone any form of abuse, especially women abuse."