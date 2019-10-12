'Super-human' Eliud Kipchoge busts mythical two-hour marathon barrier

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday made history, busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon on a specially prepared course in a huge Vienna park, .

With a time of 1hr 59min 40.2sec, the Olympic champion became the first ever to run a marathon in under two hours in the Prater park with the course readied to make it as even as possible.

The 34-year-old already holds the men's world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018.

But accompanied by a posse of 41 pacemakers and a car in front of them setting the pace, Kipchoge bested that mark, making good on a failed attempt two years ago in Monza, Italy.

"I have tried and I am the happiest man to run under two hours in order to inspire many people, to tell people than no human is limited," Kipchoge said.

"I am expecting more athletes all over the world to run under two hours after today."

