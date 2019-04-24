Dress like the stars: Connie Shona Ferguson

The duo behind some of Mzansi’s most loved telenovelas, Connie and husband Shona Ferguson’s flair shines on and off the screen.

Connie’s personal style can be described as effortless with an undeniable elegance. On the red carpet Connie can be seen in elaborately designed gowns often paired with minimal jewellery.

Shona’s fashion choices can be described as a modern take on sportswear. His looks range from straight cut jeans paired with t-shirts and sneakers to the occasional classic tuxedo for the red carpet.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this winter.