Dress like the stars: Connie Shona Ferguson
The duo behind some of Mzansi’s most loved telenovelas, Connie and husband Shona Ferguson’s flair shines on and off the screen.
Connie’s personal style can be described as effortless with an undeniable elegance. On the red carpet Connie can be seen in elaborately designed gowns often paired with minimal jewellery.
Shona’s fashion choices can be described as a modern take on sportswear. His looks range from straight cut jeans paired with t-shirts and sneakers to the occasional classic tuxedo for the red carpet.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this winter.
Connie Ferguson
Steal her style
- Power dressing: pull off a sharp power look in a tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit paired with sleek court shoes.
- Glam it up: introduce a bit of glamour to your wardrobe by shopping for garments with crystal-like embellishments and pair with metallic shoes.
- Accessories: keep your accessories minimal; shop for tear-drop earrings and pair with a watch and bracelet.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Shona Ferguson
Steal his style
- Introduce relaxed sportswear-inspired clothing such as sweat pants paired with high top sneakers and complete the look with minimal jewellery such as a gold neck chain.
- Start collecting sneakers in different shapes and colours to pair with your everyday looks.
- Be sure to shop for the latest styles of suiting to wear to any formal events.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Sterns, sterns.co.za
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Under Armour, https://www.underarmour.com/en-za/
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za