Idols SA expresses shock over Shobede's passing

Idols SA family has expressed shock following the untimely death of season 12 runner-up Thami Shobede.

Shobede, 31, died at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria west, on Thursday morning after a week-long stay there.Idols winner Karabo Mogane remembered Shobede for his warm smile.

“I met Thami in 2015 we were in same Idols season. Ever since then we’ve performed in different stages together and we’ve been supporting one another in our musical endeavors,” Mogane poured his heart out.

“He was great a person and always had a smile on his face, and always wanted the best for others. I’m really sad to hear that he’s gone I pray that his family be comforted by the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ through this trying time.”

Idols judge Unathi Nkayi said she had prayed that Shobede would recover.

“The news has hit us hard as the Idols family. Anneke [de Ridder, Idols producer] and I have been speaking to his brother all week, hoping he would recover fully,” she said.

“I can’t imagine the grief they have been hit with. He remained close to us throughout the years. It is a great loss indeed.”

Mzansi Magic’s spokesperson for local entertainment channels, Philly Kubheka, said: “As Mzansi Magic and Idols SA, we are saddened by the passing of our former Idols SA contestant Thami Shobede. Thami was a very talented musician with lots still to offer to the music industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”