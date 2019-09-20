Stellenbosch, Black Leopards to fight for survival

The Absa Premiership clash between Stellenbosch and Black Leopards should be one to look out for this weekend.

Stellies meet Lidoda Duvha at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm), with both sides struggling for form.

The hosts are placed 15th with two points from five matches so far in the campaign, while Lidoda Duvha

occupy 12th place with four points from the same number of matches.

While Stellenbosch are sticking with coach Steve Barker, Leopards got rid of Frenchman Lionel Soccoia earlier this week.