Stellenbosch, Black Leopards to fight for survival
The Absa Premiership clash between Stellenbosch and Black Leopards should be one to look out for this weekend.
Stellies meet Lidoda Duvha at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm), with both sides struggling for form.
The hosts are placed 15th with two points from five matches so far in the campaign, while Lidoda Duvha
occupy 12th place with four points from the same number of matches.
While Stellenbosch are sticking with coach Steve Barker, Leopards got rid of Frenchman Lionel Soccoia earlier this week.
Ahead of this match, what is clear for both teams is that they have to start winning and fast. Leopards would know better, having fought relegation last season.
Stellenbosch wouldn't want to go back to the GladAfrica Championship after one season in the topflight.
Both sides come into this clash with some experienced campaigners in their ranks.
The duo of Morgan Gould and Robyn Johannes have the responsibility to stop the
opposition attackers and will come up against the likes of Mwape Musonda, who was last season's top scorer with 18 goals across all competitions.
Leopards can call on the likes of Thabo Matlaba and Thuso Phala.
It's a valuable three points to play for both sides to ensure they don't get sucked into the relegation dogfight so early on in the season. It's probably a match that's not going to produce a lot of goals.
