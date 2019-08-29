Arts festival set to bring Johannesburg alive
Johannesburg will be abuzz this September with arts, music and cultural activities as the city host its 27th edition of Arts Alive International Festival.
The event that was officially launched today, will kick-start the programme on a high note with Jazz on the Lake Concert that is taking place on Sunday.
The concert will feature Michel Herrera and Madre Tierra Band (Cuba), TRC with Africa Mkhize, Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Vusi Nova, Sjava, Bucie and Ami Faku. The festival will also feature Inner-City High Schools Drama Festival that starts tomorrow at Hillbrow Theatre.
Themed African Futures, the drama festival inspires creativity and promotes positive change. Among the highlights of Arts Alive is the Soweto Art Week that is set to happen from September 25 to 29 at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.
The art week promotes and celebrates township art and it will boast Soweto Art and Craft Fair, Dinaledi Lifestyle Market, Art Exhibition by Silas Motse, Mofolo Jazz Night, Poetry and Hip Hop Night, Documentary Night and Seven Colours Sunday. Arts Alive has also added FNB Art Joburg in its programming this year. Formerly known as FNB Joburg Art Fair, the FNB Art Joburg is set to happen from September 13 to 15 at Sandton Convention Centre.
Another interesting segment is Showbizz Entertainment Africa conference which will host exhibitions, workshops and networking sessions, propelling it to be the ultimate business meeting place for promoters, managers, and entrepreneurs. The SEA will take place on September 26 to 27 at Soweto Theatre.