Arts festival set to bring Johannesburg alive

Johannesburg will be abuzz this September with arts, music and cultural activities as the city host its 27th edition of Arts Alive International Festival.

The event that was officially launched today, will kick-start the programme on a high note with Jazz on the Lake Concert that is taking place on Sunday.

The concert will feature Michel Herrera and Madre Tierra Band (Cuba), TRC with Africa Mkhize, Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Vusi Nova, Sjava, Bucie and Ami Faku. The festival will also feature Inner-City High Schools Drama Festival that starts tomorrow at Hillbrow Theatre.

Themed African Futures, the drama festival inspires creativity and promotes positive change. Among the highlights of Arts Alive is the Soweto Art Week that is set to happen from September 25 to 29 at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.