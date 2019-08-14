Morrison was unflinching in her political views and insights

The peerless novelist and cultural commentator Toni Morrison, who died aged 88, never accepted the received wisdom about anything.

In a writing career that spanned half a century - from the appearance of the first of her 11 novels, The Bluest Eye, in 1970, to that of her last essay collection, Mouth Full of Blood, in February - she unfailingly cast in new light both aspects of human experience and moments in US history that, in our complacency, we thought we already knew.

Morrison was born (as Chloe Wofford) in the depressed Rustbelt town of Lorain, Ohio, to a family of modest financial means and rich cultural and emotional resources.

She completed her MA in English at Cornell in 1955 and, after various teaching and publishing jobs, became a trade editor for Random House in 1968.

Here, in the New York office, she reshaped the American literary scene by actively seeking out and promoting the fiction of black authors such as Toni Cade Bambara, Leon Forrest and Gayl Jones. She also edited the autobiographies of Angela Davis and Muhammad Ali.

Morrison was able to focus full time on her writing after the resounding success of her third novel, Song of Solomon, in 1977. Reputed to be one of Barack Obama's favourite books, this text - which focused on the Civil Rights era of the 1950s and 1960s - is typically Morrisonian in its mock-heroic blending of the Bildungsroman (conventions about an individual's progression to knowledge through experience), with classical epic paradigms, West African myth and African-American folkloric wisdom.

It is notably untypical, at the same time, in its focus on a male protagonist (the strangely named Milkman Dead - names and naming were always all-important to Morrison), and on friendships and family ties between men.