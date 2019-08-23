Jazz star wins award on home soil

A successful music career is a dream for many artists.

Pity, some never pass even the first stage which is entry level or releasing the debut album.

But when one wins an award with his or her debut album, then it is remarkable.

One of those phenomenal stars is jazz vocalist Talie Monin.

The young SA jazz musician was born Nqobile Mchunu and now lives in Hong Kong.

Talie Monin, who studied jazz in France, walked away with the best female jazz artist at the South African Jazz Awards that took place at Sandton Convention Centre, on Saturday.

Talie Monin, who also performed at the event, giving guests a taste of what she is made off, received a thunderous response.

She tells Sowetan that music lovers were chuffed by her talent. "Many people were saying 'how come we don't know her'. For me, it is such an honour. Not living here and being away in Hong Kong and receiving so much wonderful feedback. It was special for me," she says.

About receiving an award, she says: "This is my debut album and it is quite new. To receive such a review was a pleasant surprise for me."