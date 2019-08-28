South Africa

Bangladeshis rescued from 'human-trafficking' hell in Nelspruit

By staff reporter - 28 August 2019 - 16:23
The victims were allegedly forced to walk the last bit of their journey to SA and then held at a house in Nelspruit.
The victims were allegedly forced to walk the last bit of their journey to SA and then held at a house in Nelspruit.
Image: 123RF/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Two men face human-trafficking charges after allegedly holding four Bangladeshis captive in a house in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and demanding a ransom for their freedom.

Atif Ali, 27, and Subuj Miah, 30, were remanded in custody by the Nelspruit district court on Tuesday.

“The four travelled from Bangladesh, via Dakar, to Mozambique,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said on Wednesday. 

“They were then allegedly forced to walk to South Africa, until they were picked up in Komatipoort and transported to the house in Nelspruit. 

“The victims alleged that their captors phoned their relatives in Bangladesh and demanded ransom money for their release. The two suspects were arrested on the premises and have been charged with trafficking in persons.”

The victims are being kept at a place of safety. They were freed in a joint operation by the Hawks, crime intelligence and the Nelspruit dog unit on Friday.

Authorities made the bust after following up on information about people being held against their will at a house in Nelspruit's Bellview Estate.

The suspects will appear in court again on Friday.

Human trafficking campaign coming to a clinic and supermarket near you

Human trafficking is real and it is happening in SA, according to the organisers of a new global campaign.
News
2 weeks ago

Alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso questions whether PE court is allowed to hear his case

Does the Port Elizabeth high court have the authority to preside over matters that did not take place within the court's jurisdiction?
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Twitter awash with conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson's death
X